Two ‘Hackerville’ criminals jailed as huge garda crackdown continues into €22m fraud gang

A criminal who was extradited back to Ireland earlier this year as part of the Garda’s huge investigation into the “Hackerville” gang was jailed yesterday for two years and eight months for his role in the complex €22m fraud scam.

Daniel Semen (31) became the tenth criminal to be convicted as part of the detailed international police operation led by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) which was codenamed Operation OMENA.

The Romanian national was sentenced yesterday at Dublin Circuit Court after he pleaded guilty to multiple offences under Section 26 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

Semen opened seven Irish bank accounts in which a total of €146,000 was laundered by the international crime gang.

Read More

Three of these accounts were set up in Semen’s name while the other four were opened using fake identity cards.

The criminal gang was living in an apartment in the Artane area of north Dublin which senior sources describe as “a hub” for the activities of the Hackerville gang.

The premises were raided in 2020 and Semen was arrested by GNECB officers.

He fled to Romania but was arrested there on foot of a European Arrest Warrant last January.

A second member of the Hackerville gang was jailed yesterday for three and a half years for his role in the massive criminal enterprise.

Gheorghe Gherge (35), of Dargle Road, Drumcondra, Dublin, opened 17 bank accounts using fake IDs as part of his illegal money laundering activities for the organised crime group.

Even though neither Gherge nor Semen are from the Romanian county capital of Râmnicu Vâlcea, sources say they are closely associated with many gang members from the town which has been nicknamed “Hackerville”.

The central Romanian town earned its dubious title because more than 90 of its inhabitants have been arrested as part of a major EU crackdown on the fraud gang.

Gardaí previously announced details of their investigation into the gang.

“Operation OMENA is an intelligence-led Garda National Economic Crime Bureau investigation into a criminal organisation involved in fraudulent selling on second-hand websites across Europe and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of these crimes through a network of bank accounts opened using false identities and money mules,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“It is estimated that this criminal organisation had stolen over €22m from victims all over Europe up to the end of 2020 and laundered €6,770.026 of this money through bank accounts in Ireland in the periods 2017-2020,” they added.

The fraudsters sold caravans, tractors, farm machinery, vintage cars and designer watches on websites across Europe.

They were also heavily involved in rental fraud.