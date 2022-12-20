| 6.9°C Dublin

Two ‘Hackerville’ criminals jailed as huge garda crackdown continues into €22m fraud gang

Romanian Gheorghe Gherge was jailed for three and a half years Expand

Ken Foy

A criminal who was extradited back to Ireland earlier this year as part of the Garda’s huge investigation into the “Hackerville” gang was jailed yesterday for two years and eight months for his role in the complex €22m fraud scam.

Daniel Semen (31) became the tenth criminal to be convicted as part of the detailed international police operation led by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) which was codenamed Operation OMENA.

