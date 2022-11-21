Two gardaí have been injured following a group assault in Ballyfermot overnight.

One male garda is in hospital with head injuries while a female officer was also injured following the incident outside a pub on the main street.

They were responding to reports of a row that had spilled out onto the street before a number of people turned on them.

The incident comes just weeks after a high-profile ramming incident in Ballyfermot after which more resources were promised to support gardaí in the area.

Video footage of the latest incident shows gardaí attempting to intervene in a row between a number of people.

The male officer can be seen receiving a number of kicks and punches to he head by several men.

It's understood he has required stitches to his head and is currently being treated in St James' Hospital.

The female garda was also targeted during the incident and is recovering at home.

A recording of the incident being shared on social media also mocks the gardaí being assaulted with the caption reading: "Guards getting broke up" along with two laughing face emojis.

So far three people, a woman and two men, have been arrested in relation to the incident and are being questioned at different garda stations.

A fourth individual who sources said was one of the primary offenders involved is still at large.

Assistant commissioner Angela Willis in the Dublin Region said two members of gardaí were “viciously assaulted”.

“My thoughts this morning are with our two colleagues from Ballyfermot who were viciously assaulted last night whilst going about their normal duties, protecting communities in the Ballyfermot area,” she said.

“I absolutely condemn the actions of the individuals involved in this serious incident and wish the members that were injured a full and speedy recovery.

“We also ask that any footage of the incident is not circulated further on social media.”

A Garda spokesperson said: “Two members of An Garda Síochána responded to a call concerning a public order incident at a licensed premises on Ballyfermot Road at approximately 12.45am on - 21st November, 2022.

“On arrival at the scene the two members of An Garda Síochána (a male and a female) engaged with a number of individuals on the street. In the course of dealing with the incident, both members were assaulted by a number of persons that were present and called for assistance from nearby colleagues who arrived within a very short period of time.

“Two male suspects, one aged in his 50s and one in his 30s were arrested at the scene for assault contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 and are currently detained at Ballyfermot Garda Station in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“A female suspect aged in her 50s was also arrested at the scene for offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

“Both Garda members were taken by ambulance to St James' Hospital, where one member has since been discharged and the second remains in hospital pending further assessment in relation to injuries sustained in the course of the incident.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors condemned the assault of two gardaí and described the incident as “very shocking”.

Antoinette Cunningham has called on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to introduce mandatory sentencing for people who assault members of An Garda Síochána and emergency workers.

“To see colleagues on the ground being kicked, beaten, assaulted, while bystanders stand there and film it, it is absolutely shocking. It needs condemnation by everybody and at this stage our thoughts remain of course totally focused on our colleagues, their well-being and their recovery,” she said.

“We’ve been calling for the introduction of bodycams for some time, but unfortunately, we’ve been recently updated by garda headquarters that body cameras will not be in An Garda Síochána prior to 2024.

“That’s a very long time to wait. There needs to be more accountability by social media outlets in the meantime. They need to stop the circulation of this kind of material because that’s what is happening here, you have youngsters uploading this material.

“They think that it’s trendy or cool or in some way appropriate to do that, and there’s no accountability. Social media outlets need to take more responsibility here and stop the circulation of this type of material.

“To see your own colleagues being kicked and beaten on the ground while people are standing up filming it, it’s really shocking.

“I hope political leaders will come out today and condemn this incident and we listened to the Tánaiste the other night at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis talking about Fine Gael getting tough on crime and that really needs to happen.”

In September, two gardaí required medical treatment and were signed off work after their patrol car was rammed on Cherry Orchard Avenue.

Two stolen cars were used to crash into their vehicle as the joyriders were egged on by a large group of youths.

Four teenagers have since appeared in court in relation to the investigation.