Two of the seven men arrested last Friday as part of ongoing investigations into organised crime and anti-social behaviour in West Tallaght have been charged.

The men appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice last Friday over the seizure of 40,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine as well as €10,000 in cash.

One male teenager, who was also arrested, was released pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Bureau and another man in his 40s was taken to Mountjoy Prison on foot of committal warrants.

A total of six residential properties in the West Tallaght area were searched by gardaí from the Tallaght District at 7am on Friday as part of the ongoing investigations.

“In the course of the searches controlled drugs, including quantities of heroin and crack cocaine worth in excess of €40,000, and €10,000 in cash were also seized,” gardai said.

A fifth man, aged in his 40s, was charged and station-bailed to appear before Tallaght District Court on February 9.

A sixth and seventh man, both aged in their 40s, have been released without charge.

The two males who appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice last Friday were court-bailed to appear before Tallaght District Court March 10, at 10.30am.