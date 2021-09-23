TWO brothers have been arrested by armed gardaí following a lengthy pursuit across two counties overnight.

The suspects, aged in their 20s and 30s, are currently being quizzed over a burglary in Swords and a separate attempted burglary in Ardee, Co Louth.

The siblings are known to gardaí for involvement in burglaries and robberies and it’s understood that one has recently served a jail term.

At round 10pm last night gardaí were alerted to a break-in at house in Swords during which a van was stolen.

The vehicle was later driven to Ardee where it was involved in the attempted burglary of a house shortly after midnight.

Local gardaí were alerted and when they responded the suspects fled the scene at speed and were pursued.

Gardaí said that, following a “lengthy managed containment operation” the van was intercepted on the outskirts of Swords at around 2am.

The vehicle was stopped by members of the Armed Support Unit and the two suspects arrested.

The brothers are currently being held at Coolock garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They are being questioned in relation to the burglary incidents as well as driving offences.

A source said: “These two are known particularly around north Dublin for involvement in unauthorised takings of vehicles and burglaries.

“This was a lengthy operation involving a vehicle driving at high speeds but thankfully it concluded with the two suspects in custody.”

They can be held for up to 24 hours before they must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A Garda spokesman said that investigations are ongoing.