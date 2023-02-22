Two associates of Drogheda mob boss held over feud murder of newlywed Keith Branigan (29) in holiday park four years ago

TWO close associates of Drogheda mob boss Owen Maguire were arrested over a feud murder this week.

Keith Branagan (29) was shot dead while carrying out work at a caravan park in Clogherhead, Louth, in August 2019.

The victim was associated with criminals on the so-called ‘anti-Maguire’ side of the feud but was not directly involved in the dispute. He had been married just weeks before his killing.

This week two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested as part of the murder investigation.

They were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 and brought to Drogheda garda station.

Independent.ie understands that both men are closely linked to paralysed mob boss Owen Maguire (38).

One of the men, aged in his early 30s, is considered to be a mid-level member of the criminal gang.

The older suspect, aged in his late 30s, is believed to be a senior member of the Maguire crime group.

It is understood that the men are suspected of facilitating the murder of Keith Branagan.

The younger suspect was arrested on Monday and has since been released from garda custody.

The other man was detained on Wednesday and brought to Drogheda garda station where he remains.

He can be quizzed for up to seven days before he must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Their arrests are the latest blow to the gang following the death of gangster Cornelius Price (41) in the UK over the weekend.

Mr Branagan was shot dead on August 27, 2019, while working on decking at the caravan park.

During the hail of bullets a number of cars in the area were also struck, but miraculously no one else was injured.

His murder was the first killing linked to the Drogheda feud which escalated the violence.

Just over two months later on November 4, Richie Carberry was gunned down outside his home in Bettystown, Co Meath, in a killing that has links to the feud. The 39-year-old was seen as the Dublin link to the anti-Maguire faction and considered to be directing the gang.

In January 2020 teenager Keane Mulready Woods was murdered and dismembered with his remains spread across different parts of Dublin and Drogheda.

The teen had links to both gangs involved in the violence and was suspected of playing both sides of the feud.

Three months later the suspect in that murder, Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor, was shot dead in Belfast.

Gardaí believe his murder was carried out at the behest of the Maguire crime gang.