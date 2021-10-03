Two men arrested with more than €100,000 in a car in Dublin remain in garda custody today as part of ongoing investigations into organised crime.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), intercepted the car in the Swords area of Dublin at 6pm on Friday.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of €104,720 in cash.

In a number of follow up searches in the Santry and Carrickmines areas of Dublin a further €25,660 in cash seized along with an Audi SQ5 car, an Audi Q3 car, and a Rolex watch.

Two men, aged 36 and 45, were arrested under Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act and are being questioned at Swords and Coolock Garda Stations.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing.