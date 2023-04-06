Two arrested in connection with high-tech car theft ring

TWO men have been arrested by gardaí in connection with a high-tech car theft ring.

The arrests, which were made outside Mallow, in north Cork, followed a long-running investigation into the theft of high value vehicles and car parts across Ireland.

Both men were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

It is understood both were arrested following a lengthy investigation, which included sophisticated surveillance, into a national stolen vehicle racket.

Gardaí believe the gang were stealing luxury cars to order with some of the vehicles then smuggled overseas, many going to Eastern Europe.

Valuable car parts were also being stolen for the lucrative trade in black market repairs.

A hallmark of the gang was the high-tech and sophisticated methods used for stealing vehicles, many of which had state-of-the-art security systems.

The arrests followed a number of high-profile thefts of vehicles from car parks, commercial premises, city centres and even airports over recent months.

One theft involved a €140,000-plus luxury SUV which was stolen just hours after being parked at Cork Airport.