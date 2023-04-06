| 12.8°C Dublin

Two arrested in connection with high-tech car theft ring

Ralph Riegel

TWO men have been arrested by gardaí in connection with a high-tech car theft ring.

The arrests, which were made outside Mallow, in north Cork, followed a long-running investigation into the theft of high value vehicles and car parts across Ireland.

