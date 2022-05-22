Two arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Co Meath

Gardaí have arrested two men, aged 40 and 21 years old, in connection with an aggravated burglary at a residence in Co Meath, in which a man (60s) was injured.

The incident took place at the victim's home, in the Hill of Down area of the county, on Monday May 16, shortly after 1pm.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to Mullingar General Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí confirmed that jewellery and a sum of cash were taken during the incident.

"As a result of ongoing investigations Gardaí conducted a search operation under warrant at a residential property in Athlone, Co Westmeath late on Saturday night 21st May, 2022 and a number of items were seized and two men arrested," gardaí said in a statement.

"Both men (40 & 21 years) were taken to Kells Garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and continue to remain in Garda custody."

Investigations are ongoing.