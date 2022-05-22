| 16.6°C Dublin

Two arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Co Meath

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Paul Hyland

Gardaí have arrested two men, aged 40 and 21 years old, in connection with an aggravated burglary at a residence in Co Meath, in which a man (60s) was injured.

The incident took place at the victim's home, in the Hill of Down area of the county, on Monday May 16, shortly after 1pm.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to Mullingar General Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí confirmed that jewellery and a sum of cash were taken during the incident.

"As a result of ongoing investigations Gardaí conducted a search operation under warrant at a residential property in Athlone, Co Westmeath late on Saturday night 21st May, 2022 and a number of items were seized and two men arrested," gardaí said in a statement.

"Both men (40 & 21 years) were taken to Kells Garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and continue to remain in Garda custody."

Investigations are ongoing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy