Two arrested following seizure of €130,000 of cannabis and cocaine in Mayo

Two people were arrested following a seizure of €130,000 of cannabis and cocaine and €17,600 in cash.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Mayo region, Gardaí from the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search at approximately 4.50pm yesterday near the Cross area.

This search resulted in a seizure of cocaine estimated to be worth €89,000 and cannabis herb worth €16,000.

A follow up search in the Kilmaine area led to the discovery of cocaine valued at €25,000, along with €17,600 in cash.

A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized from the location.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A man and a woman, both aged in their twenties, were arrested under suspicion of the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

They were both taken to Castlebar Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

According to Gardaí, investigations remain ongoing.

