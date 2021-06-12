Two arrested as more than €120,000 worth of drugs and ammunition seized in Dublin

Two men were arrested as more than €120,000 worth of drugs and ammunition were seized in Dublin yesterday.

Uniformed Gardaí stopped and searched a van while on routine patrol on Malahide Road, in Coolock, shortly after 6.30pm.

Heroin with an estimated value of €112,000 along with four unspent shot gun cartridges were discovered.

The occupants of the van, two men in their 20s, were arrested and brought to Coolock Garda Station.

Both are currently detained under the Offences against the State Act and can be held for up to three days.

Further quantities of illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine and diazepam, worth around €8,500, were recovered during a follow up search of a house in the Darndale area by investigating officers.

All of the drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. The investigation is ongoing.