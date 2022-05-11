Two arrested after underground cannabis bunker disguised as solar panels discovered in Galway

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman (30s and 60s) after a cannabis grow house was discovered in an underground bunker at a premises in county Galway.

Images released by Gardaí from the premises show that the entrance to the bunker was disguised as a solar panel.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit seized cannabis worth over €70,000 and arrested two people following a search in the Dunmore area of north Galway yesterday, May 10.

“Gardaí, who carried out the search under warrant, discovered an underground bunker at the premises. Cannabis plants worth €52,800 and cannabis herb valued at €11,500 was seized,” Gardaí said.

“A woman (60s) and man (30s) were both arrested at the scene. They are currently detained at Galway Divisional Headquarters under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

“A follow up search was carried out in Galway city later in the evening, and a further €6,000 in cannabis herb was discovered.”

Gardaí said all of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.