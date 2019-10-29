Two men have been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary in Cork.

Two men have been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary in Cork.

Two arrested after robbing a man's house and leaving him hospitalised with apparent stab wounds

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the two men allegedly entered a house on Cheery Tree Road in Togher, Co Cork.

The men - who are both in their late 20s - assaulted the man living in the house, leaving him with what appeared to be a stab wound.

The man, also in his late 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for his injury to be treated, but he has since been discharged.

The two men who carried out the assault were arrested and charged with Aggravated Burglary.

Gardaí told Independent.ie that the men will appear in front of Cork City District Court this morning.

"Shortly before 3am, gardaí received a report of a burglary after two men had entered a house on Cheery Tree Road," a garda spokesperson said.

"A preliminary investigation was carried out by detectives in the Serious Crime Unit, Cork City and two men were arrested on October 27 and 28.

"The two men were detained at Togher and Bridewell Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have since been charged to appear before Cork City District Court this morning, October29."

Online Editors