Two arrested after pensioner aged in his 80s is duped out of €28,000 in heartless romance fraud

A pensioner aged in his mid-80s was the victim of a sinister romance fraud which led him to lose €28,000 after he engaged with a woman on a dating website.

The elderly victim, who is based in Leinster, is said to be “relieved” that officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have now made two arrests in the case.

He was fooled into giving over the large sum of money in what is described as a so-called “inheritance scam” in which he was lured into sending money so that he could retrieve a bigger sum.

However none of the money that was stolen from him has been recovered and the 47-year-old woman who is suspected of being the organiser of the heartless scam is understood to have bought herself a car with the proceeds of the crime.

This woman was arrested in north Dublin today in a planned operation by the GENECB who suspect that over €24,000 from the elaborate fraud ended up in her bank account.

She is being detained at Finglas garda station and is being questioned under anti-gangland legislation and the car has been seized by gardaí.

The suspect is understood to have been the person who engaged with the victim under a fake name on the dating website last August.

Her detention follows the arrest of a 23-year-old suspected money mule in the Tipperary town area last Thursday who is suspected of allowing his bank account to be used to store €3,000 of the cash that was stolen from the vulnerable pensioner.

“This young man comes from a very respectable family in the locality but like hundreds of other young people across the country he allowed his bank account to be used by an organised criminal gang. The consequences of this can be very severe if you are caught” a senior source said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, which led to criminals increasing their attempts to target vulnerable people in romance frauds, gardaí have observed a 38pc increase in this type of crime last year.

Historically, it appeared that older women were falling victim to this type of crime, but the profile is changing with more men coming forward as well as younger people.

“The traditional problem with this type of crime is that victims would often be too embarrassed to report it to gardaí so the belief is that the number of victims out there is higher than many people might think,” the source pointed out.

The scammers – who operate online – convince their victims that they have met their perfect match, and often use a fake profile to build up a relationship.

They gradually gain the victim’s trust over time, with a view to eventually asking them for money.

Gardaí also say romance fraudsters will often attempt to quickly move to communicate away from dating websites and ask a lot of personal questions while avoiding personal questions about themselves.

They will also try to establish a bond quickly, but present obstacles and make excuses to avoid meeting in person, and may mention money problems in the hope that potential victims offer to help.

In 2020 alone, 200 cases were reported to gardaí, while known victims were both men and women from all age groups.

The average amount of money lost was in excess of €20,000.

Gardaí warned that Covid-19 regulations and travel restrictions have resulted in reduced social gatherings and as a result, is generating opportunities for scammers to engage in online romance fraud.

Gardaí announced details of today’s arrest in a statement.

“Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested two people as part of an ongoing investigation into romance fraud,” a spokeswoman said.

“During the course of this investigation, it was established that a man based in the east of the country, was defrauded €28,000 on a dating website. The money was laundered through the accounts of two persons based in Tipperary and Dublin. The man’s bank account was also used to launder the proceeds of a separate invoice redirect fraud, perpetrated upon an Irish based company.

“On Thursday, 22nd July 2021, a male (aged in his 20s) was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Tipperary garda station. He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“This morning, Monday 26th July 2021, a female (aged in her 40s) was arrested in Dublin for offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006. She is currently detained in Finglas garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. A vehicle was also seized during the arrest operation this morning,” the spokeswoman explained.