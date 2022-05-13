Garda investigators search a shopping centre car park following what is believed to be a shooting incident on St Margaret’s Road in Finglas, Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan.

Gardaí do not believe at this stage that a gun attack in which a man suffered a wound to the calf of his leg is linked to the deadly Finglas feud.

Emergency services were notified of the incident and rushed to the Lidl supermarket car park at St Margaret’s Road in Finglas, north Dublin, at around 5pm.

Two men were later arrested and are being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Finglas Garda station.

The victim who is aged 23 and from Ardee, Co Louth, is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries tonight.

Garda investigators search a shopping centre car park following what is believed to be a shooting incident on St Margaret's Road in Finglas, Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan.

He is known to gardaí for involvement in the drugs trade in Ardee but has no previously known links to organised crime in the capital.

“This is a very mysterious one. Gardaí were alerted after an ambulance was dispatched to attend to the victim,” a source said.

“There are no known witnesses to this incident and no-one was seen fleeing the scene. CCTV in the area will be analysed,” the source said.

It is believed the man’s injuries were inflicted by a handgun.

A black Audi car is being examined as part of the investigation.

“A man in his early 20s, believed to originally be from Co Louth, sustained non life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the leg in the incident on St Margaret’s Road shortly after 5:00pm,” gardaí said in a statement.

The victim was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries and the scene was examined by Garda technical experts.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with video from the area, including dashcam footage, to come forward.

A man who works locally said he heard a loud bang that he initially thought was a car tyre exploding from a nearby tyre repair shop.

“I was outside. Sometimes you hear a tyre explode but then we found out it was a shooting,” he said.

He said he and his colleagues were shocked but not surprised for something like this to happen in broad daylight on a Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the manager of the supermarket said the incident occurred at the far end of the car park, away from the shop entrance, and none of the staff or customers heard anything.

Tensions in Finglas have been extremely high in recent months with dozens of violent incidents including the unsolved gun murder of gangster James Whelan last month.

However at “this early stage” this evening’s supermarket carpark shooting is not being linked to the feud that has seen over 70 incidents.

“Gardaí will continue to keep an open mind and will need to determine what this individual was doing so far from his home base when he is linked to no-one in the area,” a source added last night.



