Two arrested after man (40s) suffers serious head injuries during assault in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after another man suffered serious head injuries during an assault in Dublin.

The victim (40s) was attacked on Upper Abbey Street, Dublin, yesterday evening.

He was removed to the Mater hospital where he is currently being treated for serious head injuries.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Gardai carried out a follow up search of the area and located the two men, both aged in their 30s, who were involved in the assault.

They were arrested and brought to Store Street Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors