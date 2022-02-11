Gardaí are investigating after a man (30s) was killed in a fatal assault in Wickow last night.

Two people, a woman (20s) and man (30s) have been arrested as part of the probe.

It is understood a man was fatally injured in an attack in Ballyconnell, near Shillelagh, in the south of the county.

"Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 8.15pm. A male, aged in his 30s, was located deceased inside the property with fatal injuries. His body remains at the scene,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.

“A female (aged in her 20s) and a male (aged in his 30s) were arrested at the scene. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Bray Garda Station and Baltinglass Garda Station, respectively."

Gardaí are asking anyone in Ballyconnell last night to get in touch if they noticed anything unusual.

"Any person who was in the village of Ballyconnell last night between 7pm and 8.15pm and who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available.”

The scene has been sealed off for a garda forensic examination.

