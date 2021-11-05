| 9.4°C Dublin

Two arrested after gardaí seize €140k of illicit drugs in Cork

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Ciara O'Loughlin

Two people have been arrested after €140,00 worth of illicit drugs were seized in Co Cork yesterday.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí from the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit and Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit stopped a searched a Taxi on the M8 at Glanmire yesterday evening.

In the course of the search, two separate packages containing suspected cocaine worth a total of €140,000 were recovered from the car.

The occupants of the car, two men aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested.

Both men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mayfield Garda Station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy