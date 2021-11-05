Two arrested after gardaí seize €140k of illicit drugs in Cork

Two people have been arrested after €140,00 worth of illicit drugs were seized in Co Cork yesterday.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí from the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit and Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit stopped a searched a Taxi on the M8 at Glanmire yesterday evening.

In the course of the search, two separate packages containing suspected cocaine worth a total of €140,000 were recovered from the car.

The occupants of the car, two men aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested.

Both men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mayfield Garda Station.