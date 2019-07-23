Two people are being questioned after a bomb was placed under a police officer's car in Northern Ireland.

Two people are being questioned after a bomb was placed under a police officer's car in Northern Ireland.

Two arrested after bomb placed under police officer's car in Belfast

A woman aged 22 and a man aged 21 were detained during searches in Belfast and are being questioned at Musgrave police station in the city.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Terrorism Investigation Unit are investigating the attempted murder of the officer by dissident republicans at Shandon Park golf club in east Belfast on June 1.

Detective Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "Since the murderous attack on our colleague last month when terrorists placed an explosive device under a car, our investigation has continued at pace.

Police and army bomb disposal experts at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast to examine a suspect device under a car in the car park. David Young/PA Wire

"Today's search and arrest operation is now complete and detectives are questioning two people arrested.

"We also seized a quantity of cash, electronic devices and suspected Class A and Class B drugs during one of the searches.

"We will continue to do everything possible within the law to bring those responsible to justice.

"We are working alongside the community to make this possible as we know there are people who know who did this and there are people out there who knew this was being planned."

He said it was very fortunate the device was detected before it exploded and that no one was killed or seriously injured.

"It was clearly intended to kill the police officer. But in placing this explosive device, the terrorists also put the lives of the officer's family, neighbours and members of the public at serious risk.

"Anyone who places an explosive device under a car in a built up area after transporting it through local residential streets cares little about our communities.

"In stark contrast they only care about themselves and their own selfish desires.

"Their violence is simply reckless and they cannot be allowed to continue to put communities in harm's way.

"Thankfully the violent dissident republicans' plan did not work but it does clearly demonstrate that they don't care who they attack or kill in the process."

