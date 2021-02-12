Two arrested after €7.4 million worth of cannabis herb seized by gardaí

Two men have been arrested after €7.4 million of cannabis herb was seized by gardaí in Co Kildare.

Approximately 375kg of the drug was seized during the operation.

The two men, aged 49 and 46, were arrested and are currently detained in Naas Garda Station, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of bureau at the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said yesterday’s operation “demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s continued determination to tackling the supply of controlled drugs, that cause significant harm and misery in our communities.”

“We will continue to target those who are engaged in the distribution of illicit drugs and tackle criminality engaged in by organised crime gangs who benefit from such activity,” she added.

Head of Organised Crime Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said: “The significant success being achieved by members of the Garda Síochána throughout the organisation in tackling serious and organised crime in the challenging circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, is outstanding and reflects their considerable ability and dedication.”

