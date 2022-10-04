Twitter account linked to Gerard Hutch allies used to bombard Jonathan Dowdall and his family with threats

Close associates of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch are suspected of using social media accounts in a “blatant attempt” to intimidate Jonathan Dowdall and his father.

A number of Twitter accounts, which had been inactive for months, sprang into life again last Thursday.

Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick last week pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin.

Rumours then began to circulate that the former Sinn Féin councillor was about to turn state witness in the Regency Hotel murder trial.

Shortly afterwards, thinly veiled threats to Dowdall and his family were delivered from an account which gardaí believe is controlled by a close associate of Gerry Hutch.

A series of tweets referenced Charlie Bowden, one of the first people to enter the Witness Security Programme in 1996.

Calling Dowdall a “rat”, the tweets pointed out that Bowden’s case happened before the arrival of social media so that no one ever knew what he looked like.

One tweet read: “Nowadays the world is much smaller. Nobody can really hide anymore. A person in WPP (witness protection programme) & located to another country doesn’t get 24hr protection from their new country’s police forces and are left to fend for themselves. Something to think about if planning to enter WPP nowadays.”

A tweet from another account read: “Where ya gonna run Jonboy it’s not the 90s or early 00s era like we grew up in as teenagers or young adults we are in the 4k HDR age... you can run but you can’t hide.”

Since the Regency Hotel attack in 2016, and the upsurge in violence by the Kinahans, The Monk’s associates have been using Twitter to launch attacks on their enemies, including the Kinahans and even the gardaí. In April of last year the same Twitter accounts went into overdrive as vile and false personalised attacks were made on senior officers in charge of the Regency investigation.

The same accounts launched libellous attacks on named gardaí shortly after it is believed Hutch was tipped off that he was about to be arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW). Gardaí suspect that a former garda member who was close to Hutch was responsible for this tip-off.

The gangster went into hiding but was arrested by Spanish police four months later and then extradited back to Ireland. It is understood that the Twitter accounts are now also being investigated and the users identified.

At least one person has been identified and may be facing arrest for attempting to intimidate witnesses in a criminal case.

A source last night said: “These Twitter accounts are being used in a blatant attempt to intimidate people – especially innocent individuals who are related to the witnesses, which is clearly designed to endanger their safety and

dissuade the witnesses concerned from testifying.

“This is being investigated with a view to having the users of these accounts face criminal charges.”

Yesterday, a court heard how Dowdall (44) was involved in delivering keys after his

father Patrick Dowdall (65) booked a room at Dublin’s Regency Hotel the day before David Byrne was shot dead by armed raiders.