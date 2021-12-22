Tusla confirms its data among that stolen during HSE cyberattack

Tusla has confirmed that its data was among that stolen in the major cyberattack on the HSE this summer.

However, the State’s Child and Family Agency insists there is no sign the stolen information has been published online or used for criminal purposes.

Tusla is responsible for child protection and domestic abuse services, among others.

The agency said it had been involved in the Garda investigation into the May 14 ransomware attack by suspected Russian hackers, which involves international law-enforcement agencies.

“Material which was stolen by the attackers from HSE systems has recently been provided to the HSE by An Garda Síochána,” Tusla said.

"Following preliminary analysis it has now been confirmed that the stolen data also includes information generated by the Child and Family Agency. There has been no indication to date that this material has been published online or used for criminal purposes.

“We have now commenced a more detailed review of the stolen material as the next phase of the investigation.”

Tusla chief executive Bernard Gloster said: “The review of this stolen data will be thorough and once completed we will take all steps to communicate with and support any people affected, in addition to our regulatory engagement with the DPC [Data Protection Commission].

“It is likely that the review will take up to four months but we cannot be certain at this stage. In addition to this investigation we have spent the recent months making major improvements to our systems and a full plan of work is scheduled for 2022.”

The HSE was given stolen data, including medical records, obtained by criminals during the May cyberattack that crippled its systems for months, it emerged this week.

The material was given to the HSE by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau who received it from the Department of Justice in the United States under a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) which was processed by the US courts.

The HSE said it was reviewing this material to identify any individuals whose personal data was stolen and will notify the relevant data controller and affected individuals as required following engagement with the Data Protection Commissioner, which could take up to 16 weeks.

The HSE said it has been monitoring the internet, including the dark web, since the attack and has seen no evidence at this point that this stolen data has been published online or used for any criminal purposes.

This week Dublin’s Rotunda maternity hospital was warned by the HSE about “a potential cyber breach”, leading to the hospital shutting down some IT access, following a similar attack on the Coombe maternity hospital.