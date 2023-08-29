‘Turmoil, terror and chaos’ of Jesuit abuser Fr Joseph Marmion laid bare in testimony of 62 victims
Marmion abused boys at the three fee-paying schools – Belvedere, Clongowes and Crescent collegesA new restorative justice report reveals one of Marmion’s victims has gone on to abuse others The disgraced priest was never reported to gardaí and died in 2000
The litany of “physical, emotional, psychological and sexual violence” carried out by a paedophile priest, regarded as ‘royalty’ in his order, has been laid bare in a report after 62 of his victims came forward to compile a report of his crimes.