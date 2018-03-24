Turkish police investigating reports of gunman at property where John Hutch Sr was staying

TURKISH police are investigating reports that a gunman approached a property where a member of the Hutch family was staying.

John Hutch Sr - a brother of Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch - is understood to have jumped over a balcony as he fled the property last night.

He is now recovering in hospital with a suspected broken ankle. Turkish police have been investigating the incident but no physical evidence of a gunman has been found to date.

He has been living in fear of his life due to the deadly Kinahan-Hutch feud, and has been spending time in Turkey. In September 2016 an attempt on his life saw shots fired at his Dublin home as children played nearby.

John Sr is not believed to be directly involved in the feud but his life is under threat due to his family connections. The deadly feud is believed to have claimed 14 lives to date.

John's son Gareth was killed in May 2016 and another son Jonathan was the intended target of a hit in Spain in August of the same year in which an innocent Dublin father, Trevor O'Neill, was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

