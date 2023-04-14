Truth about Kerry Baby John may have gone to the grave with man linked to case

White Strand Beach in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, where Baby John was found dead on April 14, 1984. Photo: Mark Condren

The death of man linked to the couple arrested on suspicion of the murder of Baby John in Kerry may prove crucial in determining what action is taken over the killing.

Gardaí are satisfied the couple were the parents of the murdered newborn after obtaining DNA samples during their detention.

However, it has emerged that the death of a man within the past five years – who had a family link to the couple – could prove crucial in the decades-old garda investigation.

The man was understood to have been in the Kerry area around the dates of April 10 to April 14, 1984 when Baby John suffered fatal injuries.

Today marks the 39th anniversary of the discovery of the infant on a Kerry beach.

He had suffered 28 stab wounds as well as severe damage to his spine, One theory being examined is that the man might have felt shame or embarrassment over the precise circumstances of the baby’s birth. It is understood he had a subsequent history of serious addiction issues.

The case of Baby John took a significant turn last month with the arrest of the married couple.

The man, in his early 60s, and the woman, in her late 50s, were detained on suspicion of murder before being released later without charge.

Detectives obtained DNA samples during the arrest after voluntary swabs were given by the couple. However, a full and exhaustive DNA profile is still awaited.

Both were detained after a relative previously submitted a DNA sample to gardaí on foot of random testing in Kerry.

A DNA profile was obtained following the exhumation of Baby John on September 14, 2021 from Holy Cross Cemetery in Cahersiveen.

That sample indicated a potential family link to the child. The attention of gardaí then focused on the couple.

A search of their home was conducted, but it is understood nothing of significance was found.

The couple have adult children who travelled home to support their parents after they were informed of the arrests.

However, a source close to the investigation said no one should presume that further action is imminent.

“In terms of what those two people were arrested for [suspicion of murder], there is absolutely nothing clear at this point,” the source said.

The couple have no previous convictions and had never come to garda attention.

Neighbours described them as quiet, hard-working and devoted to their family.

Descriptions of the couple are at odds with a series of attacks on the grave of Baby John over the years, including one incident when the headstone was smashed with a lump hammer.

Cahersiveen funeral director Tom Cournane arranged for the baby’s burial after being deeply moved by the circumstances of his death.

There was initially a simple wooden cross over the grave, but a headstone was later erected. The inscription read: “I am the Kerry Baby baptised on April 14 1984, named John. I Forgive.”

The headstone was smashed in one of the attacks, with most of the blows focused on the words “I Forgive”.

It was replaced, but it no longer includes those words.

Gardaí have always been baffled by the cemetery attacks and whether they were linked to the individual responsible for Baby John’s death.

After they were separately released from custody last month, the couple left their home to avoid the intense media spotlight, both national and international, which the case has attracted. They have not returned.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell, who represents the couple, criticised the intense media interest in the case and the manner in which the arrests have been depicted.

“I want to see a file sent to the DPP and for the DPP to make a decision as immediately as possible. This is so they can be exonerated, and I expect they will be,” Mr O’Connell said.

The solicitor said that, given the attention the case has attracted, he wants every priority given to the garda investigation.

“Proving they are the parents is one thing. Providing DNA that is a match, so be it, but that doesn’t prove anything,” he said.

“Since when did having matching DNA allow someone to be an alleged murderer? This case needs to be ­expedited. It should be a priority.”

The infant was named Baby John by locals shortly after he was found by Jack Griffin while he was out jogging on Cahersiveen’s White Strand on April 14, 1984.

He initially thought he was looking at a doll, but was horrified to realise it was a newborn baby.

The tragedy attracted national attention when Jo- anne Hayes, from Abbeydorney, Co Kerry, was accused of being involved.

Ms Hayes, who was then 25, was arrested despite insisting to gardaí she had given birth to a stillborn baby boy, who she had named Shane, and who was buried on her family farm.

She begged gardaí to search her farm for the infant.

On the day she was charged with murder, her baby’s body was found by officers who had finally decided to search the farm.

Blood tests proved she was Shane’s mother. A Kerry district court judge threw out the murder charge.

Tests later proved conclusively that Ms Hayes was not the mother of Baby John and had no link to his death.

However, she was still subjected to the controversial findings of the Kerry Babies Tribunal.

Years later, both the government and the garda commissioner formally apologised to Ms Hayes and her family for what had happened.

They also received declarations that all findings of wrongdoing levelled against them by the Kerry Babies Tribunal were unfounded and incorrect.

Since 1984, the Kerry Babies case has come to symbolise the treatment of women in Ireland as well as raising questions over garda attitudes and behaviour.

In the wake of the controversy, gardaí abolished the so-called murder squad.

Despite years of pleas for DNA to be used to try to solve the mystery of Baby John, a cold-case review was only launched in 2018, with the infant’s remains being exhumed in 2021.