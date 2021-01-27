Tributes have been paid to talented teenage soccer player Josh Dunne following his death after a stabbing incident in Dublin's north inner city.

The 16-year-old passed away in hospital after suffering serious injuries in an assault which occurred on the East Road, East Wall, last night.

The talented teen played for a number of teams in Dublin including Tolka Rovers AFC and Bohemians underage sides.

In a statement Tolka Rovers AFC wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Josh Dunne. It was a privilege to have him play for Tolka Rovers FC and to watch him play football under the guidance of Coco, Kev and James.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.

“Rest in Peace Josh,” they said in a statement.

Expand Close Josh Dunne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Josh Dunne

Josh died and two others were seriously injured following an incident with a delivery driver in Dublin.

Emergency services are currently at the scene on the East Road, East Wall, in the north-inner city after receiving reports of an assault on Tuesday evening.

Gardai were alerted at around 9.20pm and discovered two males, aged in their teens, with serious injuries.

The two casualties were transferred to the nearby Mater Hospital, with one of them said to be in a critical condition.

Josh Dunne was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said a third male has presented to the Mater Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Expand Close The scene on East Wall Road where a fatal attack took place overnight . Photograph by Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The scene on East Wall Road where a fatal attack took place overnight . Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances of the “fatal assault and associated incidents”.

It is understood that at this stage gardaí are investigating if the youths were involved in a confrontation with a delivery driver prior to the alleged assault.

The scene, which was sealed off by gardai and examined by members of the garda technical bureau this morning, is a long stretch of pavement on the East Wall Road, a busy stretch of road that links the north city to the Docklands area.

Local Councillor Nial Ring said little is known about the circumstances that led to the stabbings.

“In all the speculation we have to be mindful that there’s a 16 year old lad deceased. I was here last night after getting a lot of phone calls that there had been an incident in East Wall,” he said.

Expand Close Flowers left at the scene on East Wall Road where where a teenager died and two others injured in stabbing incident in Dublin Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Flowers left at the scene on East Wall Road where where a teenager died and two others injured in stabbing incident in Dublin Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

“It’s a close-knit quiet community and to have this visited upon them is very shocking for a lot of people. The gardai have been down here looking for anyone who has information and I think that’s the main thing - to try and piece together what happened,” he added.

“Ultimately what happened was a young boy of 16 years of age has died. That is the tragedy. That is what people are genuinely in shock about,” said Cllr Ring.

“Apparently there was a row, but gardai have appealed for help in piecing this tragic jigsaw together,” he added.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact Store Street Garda Station.

Gardaí appealed for anyone who was in the East Road, East Wall area between 9:00pm and 9:40pm and may have any information or footage (including dash cam), to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors