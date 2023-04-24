| 7.8°C Dublin

Trial of man accused of murdering mother-of-two Lisa Thompson set for next year

Ms Thompson, a 52-year-old youth worker, was found dead in her home having suffered multiple stab wounds.

Ryan Dunne

A trial date has been fixed for next year for a 38-year-old man charged with the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson in Dublin last year.

