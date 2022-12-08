Trevor Deely: Gardaí issue new appeal for information on 22nd anniversary Dublin bank worker’s disappearance

Gardaí have issued a renewed public appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of Trevor Deely on the 22nd anniversary of his disappearance after a work night out in Dublin.

Mr Deely (22) is originally from Naas, Co Kildare and was living on Serpentine Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

Trevor was described as 6ft and one inch in height, of slim build with short red/brown hair and a fair complexion.

When last seen, he was wearing a mustard and brown checked shirt, beige/grey corduroy flared trousers, dark deck shoes with white stripes, a green padded jacket, carrying a large dark blue umbrella with white ACC Bank lettering.

On December 7, 2000, Mr Deely, a bank worker, attended his work Christmas party at the Hilton Hotel, Dublin 2.

Afterwards, he proceeded to Buck Whaley’s nightclub on Leeson Street which he left between 2.30am and 3.25am on December 8, 2000.

The weather on the night in question was extremely wet and there was a taxi strike in progress.

At 3.35am on the same night, Trevor called to his place of work at Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices, Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2.

CCTV footage of the rear entrance of Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices on Wilton Terrace, Dublin 2 at 3.35am show an unknown male conversing with Trevor at the back gate of BIAM.

This male has never been identified. Trevor was last seen on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4.14am.

31 seconds later, a male was captured on CCTV walking in the same direction as Trevor. It has not been confirmed if this is same male seen conversing with Trevor Deely at the rear entrance to BIAM.

An investigation was launched by gardaí at Harcourt Terrace and Irishtown Garda Stations.

In May 2016, a review and reinvestigation into the disappearance of Trevor commenced in Pearse Street Garda Station. To date, 876 lines of inquiry assessed by the Review Team.

As one of Ireland's most high-profile missing persons cases, the image of the young bank official and the key facts in his disappearance in the Irish capital remain ingrained in many people's memories.

Like every year around this time Trevor's parents Michael and Ann Deely, his sister Michele and his wider family are all pinning their hopes that someone will come forward with the information that they desperately need.

Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda station are appealing for information that will assist the garda investigation into the disappearance of Mr Deely. Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, may assist the investigation, the force said.

Anyone with information can call Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.