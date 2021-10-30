| 8.5°C Dublin

Traynor seemed hassled after the Guerin murder – and it was clear that he was terrified of Gilligan

Paul Williams recalls his often-sinister meetings with John ‘The Coach’ Traynor, the career gangster who evaded justice

John Traynor in Portugal in 1996, where he spoke to Paul Williams in the aftermath of Veronica Guerin's murder. Photo: Sunday world
Veronica Guerin was shot to death as she sat in her car, stopped at traffic lights, following an appearance at Naas court on June 26, 1996
John Traynor in Portugal in 1996, where he spoke to Paul Williams in the aftermath of Veronica Guerin&rsquo;s murder. Photo: Sunday world

John Traynor in Portugal in 1996, where he spoke to Paul Williams in the aftermath of Veronica Guerin’s murder. Photo: Sunday world

Veronica Guerin was shot to death as she sat in her car, stopped at traffic lights, following an appearance at Naas court on June 26, 1996

Veronica Guerin was shot to death as she sat in her car, stopped at traffic lights, following an appearance at Naas court on June 26, 1996

John Traynor in Portugal in 1996, where he spoke to Paul Williams in the aftermath of Veronica Guerin’s murder. Photo: Sunday world

Paul Williams Email

He furtively scanned the empty, dusty bar before leaning across the table. John Traynor – the underworld fixer dubbed ‘The Coach’ and partner in the biggest drug trafficking operation in Irish history – seemed to have a lot on his mind.

It was September 1995, and we were sitting in a corner of Traynor’s favourite pub in Rathmines, south Dublin.

Afternoon, when the bar was quiet, was when he chose to hold clandestine meetings.

