Traynor seemed hassled after the Guerin murder – and it was clear that he was terrified of Gilligan

He furtively scanned the empty, dusty bar before leaning across the table. John Traynor – the underworld fixer dubbed ‘The Coach’ and partner in the biggest drug trafficking operation in Irish history – seemed to have a lot on his mind.

It was September 1995, and we were sitting in a corner of Traynor’s favourite pub in Rathmines, south Dublin.

Afternoon, when the bar was quiet, was when he chose to hold clandestine meetings.

The dimly lit interior, with its nooks and crannies, provided a sanctuary from prying eyes and ears.

He wasn’t his usual garrulous self. He seemed genuinely stressed and lowered his voice so much that I had to lean in to hear the information he was anxious to impart.

It concerned journalist Veronica Guerin – for whom Traynor was also a source – and John Gilligan, his volatile partner in crime.

Less than a week earlier, Gilligan viciously assaulted the Sunday Independent journalist when she went to his equestrian centre to ask him the question that the State had shamefully failed to ask or address – what was the source of the unemployed thug’s very obvious wealth?

“I told her [Veronica] not to f*** around with that man [Gilligan] and do you see what happened? The man is mad. He feels like he is defending his family and if anyone crosses that line they will end up dead,” Traynor said.

“When Veronica arrived on his doorstep at Jessbrook, it drove him ballistic. She was intruding on his part of the world. No one ever goes near the place except if he is invited, and I mean that.”

Nine months later, on June 26, 1996, Gilligan’s henchmen assassinated the journalist as she sat in her car at traffic lights.

Traynor’s words suddenly took on a chilling significance: he had predicted one of the most shocking murders in Irish criminal history.

Last Sunday, Traynor, who had successfully avoided a hitman’s bullet or a long stay in prison, died in Kent, England, a free man. He had effectively got away with murder and a lifetime of serious crime.

It bears testimony to his reputation as an “extremely clever, manipulative and duplicitous” gangster who had somehow stayed one step ahead.

Throughout his life, The Coach, who played a pivotal role in the development of organised crime, had demonstrated extraordinary skill in navigating a fine line, playing both sides of gangland’s razor-wire fence as an underworld fixer and a police informant.

He had a remarkable capacity for self-preservation, displaying the classic traits of a sociopathic narcissist who was prepared to do whatever it took to survive.

Over the many times I interviewed him in the years leading up to the murder of Veronica Guerin, Traynor liked to give the impression that he believed himself to be intellectually and socially superior to most other criminals who he would describe in unprintable derogatory terms.

However, his cowardly instincts prevented him from sharing those views with the same gangsters. And, more significantly, he never dished the dirt on Gilligan, whose partnership he had kept a closely-guarded secret.

Traynor’s sense of self-preservation and desire to manipulate situations to his own ends was the main motivation for becoming an underworld source for Veronica.

Around the same time, he agreed to provide penetrating insights for the book I was writing about the life and crimes of his other former partner in crime, Martin Cahill, known as The General.

By doing so, he felt he would protect his skin from exposure in the media. It would prove to be a major miscalculation.

Anyone keen to understand the type of individual Traynor was should watch Ciarán Hinds’s powerful portrayal of him in the movie Veronica Guerin.

The Kin star’s masterful performance captured the character of The Coach to perfection, melding the traits of cowardice, cunning, deceitfulness and charisma.

Nothing exemplified Traynor’s capacity for sinister conspiracy more than the first attack on Veronica in January 1995, when a lone gunman burst into her home and shot her in the leg.

The crusading journalist was lucky to survive the attack, as the bullet narrowly missed an artery. Traynor had organised the shooting, even though he was, at the same time, one of her sources.

He timed the attack to lay the blame fully at the feet of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, whose gang had just pulled off the biggest cash robbery in the history of the state – the Brinks Allied job.

The day before the shooting, Veronica had also revealed how Hutch had earlier availed of a discredited tax amnesty. The Coach ensured there was a strong trail of circumstantial evidence to put The Monk in the frame.

Months previously, Traynor, in his role as a double agent, tipped off the police that The Monk was plotting to attack the journalist. This followed a story she had published which wrongly implicated Hutch in the murder of Martin Cahill. In fact, Traynor and Gilligan were complicit in the crime.

Then, for good measure, Traynor informed Veronica of the same non-existent plot, which then featured in a front page story the same week.

The puppet master had devised the fake-news conspiracy and escalated a non-existent situation from the shadows of his devious mind as he sat supping beer in his favourite bar.

Initially, the garda investigation targeted Hutch as a suspect. However, authorities soon realised he had nothing to do with it. Veronica later wrote about The Monk: “I know he was not connected to my own shooting.”

Eventually, the finger of suspicion did fall on Traynor, who was arrested and questioned.

He had a cast-iron alibi, and no evidence could be found to connect him to the gunman, who was also never identified.

In May, 1995, Veronica warned me to be careful with Traynor, commenting: “He is a dangerous, two-faced b*****d. He would have no problem setting you up.”

Her warning was to prove tragically prophetic.

In the months leading up to her murder, Veronica began to put pressure on Traynor to reveal more of what he knew of the drug trade and Gilligan’s involvement in it.

She then threatened to publish a story identifying her treacherous source as a major drug trafficker.

At the same time, Gilligan, who was facing prosecution for assaulting Veronica, and his gang were in the advanced stages of organising her assassination to prevent his conviction.

He was facing at least a year in prison and his absence would be detrimental for the booming drug empire he had built with Traynor.

A week before the murder, Traynor sought a High Court injunction preventing Veronica or her newspaper from publishing any stories about him.

Traynor later admitted to this writer that he knew what Gilligan was plotting, but didn’t believe he would carry it out. But Traynor was, as always, being economical with the truth.

In his last conversation with Veronica, she had innocently mentioned that she was due to appear in Naas court on June 26 on a speeding fine and was worried about losing her licence.

Traynor’s information, which he passed on to Gilligan, sealed her fate.

To ensure he had an alibi, The Coach staged an accident while racing his sports car at Mondello Park outside Naas.

Less than a month after the murder, The Coach, feeling the heat from the media exposure at home, agreed to be interviewed by me.

When we met in Lisbon, he looked hassled and uncomfortable in the sweltering heat. His face was grey and he seemed genuinely worried.

He chain-smoked and constantly answered calls on his mobile phone.

Over two days of often-robust exchanges, he denied any knowledge or involvement in the murder and claimed that it had been the work of two former INLA killers.

He then tried to manipulate the situation by sharing information that the INLA was plotting to shoot me in Dublin, after I had linked them in a story to the Gilligan gang – a fact proven to be true.

“I’ll do you a favour in relation to that,” he said, adding that he had received a phone call “from some of my people saying that they are planning to approach you and talk to you. I told them not to lay a finger on that man because he is helping me while he is out here”.

The cack-handed attempt to control the narrative was visible a mile off, but we wanted to keep him talking. Over time, it became clear that Traynor was terrified of Gilligan.

He claimed there was “no way Gilligan would do anything like that”.

He denied that he had staged the car crash, claiming that he was lucky not to have been killed.

“If I had been planning to kill Veronica, Naas would have been the last place in the world I would have gone to,” he said.

While expressing his sadness over the murder, Traynor’s words were embroidered with his own self-interest.

He told me: “Veronica and I had fallen out, but I still had a lot of respect and feelings for her. I was feeling very, very sad. In the following days, the press started hounding me and then the injunction hearing came up and I was in every paper in the country.

“I was astounded that people began to look at me as if I did it.

“I don’t believe Veronica would have wished this kind of damage on me in a thousand years. My home was besieged by photographers and my family started to get threatening calls. I left because my nerves couldn’t stand it any more.”

Traynor also claimed that he had been confident of winning his legal action against the Sunday Independent and therefore had no reason to kill Veronica. He continued to play the role of a persecuted victim.

“Since I came out of prison in 1990, I had tried to put my criminal past behind me and had begun socialising with decent people. If a story like the one Veronica was writing appeared about me, it would make them think I was some kind of animal.”

Traynor’s exclusive interview was published in the Sunday World. The story then had a bizarre and unexpected sequel when Gilligan decided to get in on the act – illustrating the insidious, warped nature of the two criminals.

A few days later, I received a call from “a friend of John Gilligan”, who I later discovered was Brian Meehan, who was subsequently convicted of Veronica’s murder.

He said Gilligan wanted to distance himself from the plot and wanted to talk. I was happy to take the call.

My statement of what happened next was included in the State’s book of evidence in the trials of Meehan and Gilligan for murder and trafficking in guns and drugs.

Gilligan immediately began setting out his stall when I answered.

“Traynor is a very dangerous man,” he said.

“He rang me and said he had threatened you not to write any more stories about me. He is blackmailing you with compromising pictures which he showed you before you left Portugal.”

It subsequently transpired that Gilligan had ordered Traynor to “set the reporter up” while in Portugal. Always the coward, The Coach later claimed he told Gilligan he had done as ordered because he was “terrified” of his former partner.

Based on the response he received from “the reporter”, Gilligan realised he had been left to look like a fool and then threatened to have Traynor shot over it. I contacted The Coach, demanding to know what was going on.

He confessed: “Gilligan told me to set you up. While you were with me Gilligan kept ringing, asking had I done it. When you left, I told him that I had set you up and had pictures in my possession.

“I am scared of Gilligan and he is so volatile at the moment that I was afraid at what he would do to me if I refused. The easiest way out was just to say that I had done it. When he [Gilligan] phoned you, he thought he had you in his hip pocket.”

A few days later, Traynor was in touch again, this time claiming: “He [Gilligan] told me that he was sending people to get me. You don’t understand, you don’t say no to Gilligan and hope to get away with it. He is a very bad man. I have a family in Dublin and he has a big network of people.”

Traynor was later spared his life when Brian Meehan was arrested for the murder of Veronica. At the time, Meehan was planning to murder him.

In the process, The Coach slithered away scot free from one of the biggest criminal conspiracies in Irish history.