Tragedy narrowly avoided as family’s home target of firebomb attack

GARDAÍ are investigating after a family narrowly avoided tragedy when their Tipperary home was the target of an early morning firebomb attack.

Detectives are concerned as it was the second arson attack on the Clonmel property in the space of three years.

The attack occurred shortly after 5am on Wednesday when a bottle of flammable liquid was thrown at the door of the bungalow.

Miraculously, the occupants of the house were immediately alerted to the incident, were able to raise the alarm and get the children to safety.

When the property was attacked, two adults and at least two children were present inside the bungalow.

While no one was injured, Garda sources admitted that the incident could easily have had a tragic outcome.

Gardaí sealed off the property to allow for a full examination by forensic and technical experts.

Officers are also checking CCTV security camera footage from business premises and residential properties in the area to determine if any suspicious movements were caught on camera.

Garda concerns have been heightened by the fact it is the second firebomb attack on the property in two years with the house having been targeted for arson in March 2019.

Supt William Leahy issued a public appeal for information about the incident.

“I’m firmly of the belief that there’s people in the locality that have information about this incident and indeed the previous incident and haven’t come forward to date and I would be appealing to them to come forward," he told TippFM.

“My appeal in addition to that is anybody in that area between 5am and 5.30am that may have seen anyone on foot, anyone in a vehicle, any vehicle stopped or any person stopped and out of a vehicle to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 6125456 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”