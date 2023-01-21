A TRAFFIC garda had part of his finger bitten off in a vicious attack in Ballymun on Friday.

The garda was attempting to carry out a drug driving test of motorist who was suspected of driving under the influence at Northwood, Ballymum, when he was attacked.

The garda was responding to a reported incident of dangerous driving when attacked.

An Garda Siochana confirmed the incident yesterday, saying: “An Garda Síochána responded to a call concerning an incident of dangerous driving at Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, at approximately 11:30am this morning.

“During the course of an arrest, a member of An Garda Síochána was assaulted. A man in his 30s was arrested and was brought to Ballymun Garda station where he is currently detained.”

The garda statement added that the officer was taken to James Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown to be treated for his injuries, described as serious but non-life threatening.

It is understood that the top of the garda’s right index finger was severed in the shocking attack.

The garda statement added: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were in the area at between 10:30am and noon today, who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.