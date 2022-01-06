Tour operator agrees to out-of-court settlement over Tunisian terror attack that killed three Irish tourists

An out-of-court settlement has been reached between tour operator TUI and more than 80 claimants who sued the holiday company after 38 tourists, including three Irish holidaymakers, were killed after a terrorist opened fire on a beach at a luxury hotel on the Tunisian coast in 2015.

Athlone couple Martina and Laurence Hayes and County Meath nurse Lorna Carty were killed when Isil extremist Seifeddine Rezgui, a 22-year-old electrical engineering student, killed the tourists and wounded 39 in an attack at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel complex on the Sousse coast on June 26, 2015.

Ms Carty's husband Declan previously told RTE’s The Late Late Show how the idyllic setting "went from a holiday resort to a war zone.”

The claimants – including both survivors of the attack and their bereaved families – claimed TUI UK was responsible for safety and security breaches at the hotel, which the company denied.

A trial of liability issues was due to take place at the High Court in the UK next month, but TUI and Irwin Mitchell, the UK law firm representing more than 80 claimants, released a joint statement today stating they had reached a settlement "without admission of liability or fault", bringing the legal action to an end.

Neither TUI nor Irwin Mitchell would confirm whether the families of the Irish victims are included in the settlement.

They released the following statement: "The tragic events of 26 June 2015 in Tunisia shocked and devastated us all and changed the lives of those affected forever.

“TUI has always expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those caught up in the terrorist attack that day and continue to extend deepest sympathy.

“The claimants have fought tirelessly to understand how the attack happened and to seek to ensure that lessons have been learned so that other families are not affected by similar tragedy.

"TUI has worked collaboratively with the claimants and their representatives Irwin Mitchell, to reach a settlement without admission of liability or fault and in recognition of the wholly exceptional circumstances of the case, and in the hope that it will go some way to assisting the claimants.

“TUI appreciates how difficult it must be to move on from such a horrific incident but hopes today will provide the opportunity for those affected to start to do so.”