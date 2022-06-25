Top officer John O’Driscoll, whose mission to crush Kinahans turned Garda into a force to be reckoned with, retiring after 40 years

The senior garda leading the investigation to smash the Kinahan cartel’s global drug trafficking operations is retiring after 40 years in policing.

As the officer in charge of Organised and Serious Crime (OSC), Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll is credited with transforming the State’s specialised policing agencies to face the challenges of the 21st century.

His appointment to the demanding role proved to be a baptism of fire as it coincided with the audacious attack at Dublin’s Regency Hotel in February 2016 that sparked the Hutch-Kinahan feud and a spiral of unprecedented gang violence that cost 15 lives.

At the time, the garda organisation, which had suffered years of cuts since the economic crash, was heavily criticised for taking its eye off the ball in tackling organised crime.

The job of regrouping specialist units and spearheading the counter-offensive against one of the world’s biggest crime organisations fell to O’Driscoll, a challenge he took on with relish.

“There is no doubt we were blindsided at the time [of the Regency attack] and there were deficiencies due to a lack of resources,” he said in an interview with the Irish Independent.

“But no one expected that there would be such a turnaround.”

As O’Driscoll officially hangs up his Sam Browne belt next Tuesday, he is doing so having achieved one of the most spectacular turnarounds in the history of organised crime in this country.

Colleagues tell of how he would often work “seven 14-hour days without a break” as he mustered a coordinated global police operation against the Kinahans and their network of associates.

His war on the godfathers earned him the praise and respect of colleagues, communities and politicians at home as well as across the international diplomatic and law enforcement world.

However, back in the dark

days of February 2016, as gang violence erupted and the streets of the north inner city became something resembling a war zone, O’Driscoll had one major priority – to get the newly established Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) fully operational to take on the Kinahan cartel.

He and his senior officers hand-picked dozens of enthusiastic young gardaí while state-of-the-art surveillance equipment and methods were deployed with devastating results.

As a direct result, more than 70 high-ranking Kinahan lieutenants and hitmen have been convicted and locked up for serious offences in Ireland, the UK and as far away as Australia.

Sentences ranging from life to five years have been imposed for a wide range of offences including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, drug trafficking, possession of firearms, money laundering, directing organised crime and membership of an organised crime gang.

The operation included the seizure of around €300m worth of drugs, 130 weapons and the prevention of 70 planned assassinations.

Working closely with the UK’s National Crime Agency, O’Driscoll’s officers assisted in collapsing the Kinahans’ British operation with the arrest and imprisonment of top-tier gang boss, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh.

As gardaí continued to gain the upper hand, there has been a noticeable drop in the number of gangland murders, which have fallen to their lowest levels in more than 20 years.

Recognition of O’Driscoll’s efforts resulted in him being asked to remain on for another two years when he reached retirement age of 60 in June 2020.

Other senior gardaí point out there was “serious disappointment” he was not promoted to deputy commissioner or to the top job, which went instead to Drew Harris.

But colleagues point out that O’Driscoll was more focused on achieving his top priority: bringing the three heads of the Kinahan organisation – Christy Snr and his sons Daniel and Christy Jnr – to justice.

“John worked tirelessly to convince the world how powerful the Kinahans were in the global criminal picture,” one colleague said.

“Not a day went by that he wasn’t talking to someone somewhere in the world about them – you could say he became the first international diplomat in the 100-year history of the gardaí, and it certainly paid off.”

The pay-off came in April at a historic press conference in Dublin’s City Hall, where the Kinahan family members and their closest associates were publicly denounced as being in the top tier of global organised crime.

In what amounted to a declaration of war by a grand coalition of the US government, Ireland, the UK and European law enforcement agencies, the US ambassador announced bounties of $5m (€4.75m) each had been placed on the heads of the three Kinahan clan chiefs.

Since then, up to 600 individuals associated with the crime family have been placed on sanctions lists, including dozens of companies, by the powerful US Treasury.

The involvement of the Americans, following O’Driscoll’s persistence, also forced the authorities in Dubai to finally make life difficult for the mob members in their desert bolthole.

Senior government figures, garda colleagues and community leaders were expected to attend a reception honouring the assistant commissioner yesterday.

A senior officer who worked with him for several years said: “John’s family are

related to the Michael Collins who first established An Garda Síochána and his father was the chief of detectives, so he has policing in his blood.

“Back in the 1990s, he was seen as a mould-breaker who built bridges with inner-city communities by targeting the drug dealers making life miserable for the local people. He will be a great loss.”