Top lawyer to face charge of stealing €400 from client's bank card at ATM

One of Ireland's top legal professionals is to be charged with stealing hundreds of euro from a client's bank card.

The solicitor, who is one of the highest legal earners in the country, was questioned by gardai last Tuesday in relation to the alleged theft.

He is accused of stealing €400 which was taken from the bank account of a client using his ATM card.

The incident is alleged to have occurred close to the Criminal Courts of Justice, near the Phoenix Park, in July 2016.

It is understood the solicitor was given the bank card by his client, a Spanish national, to take out cash for a court fee at a nearby ATM.

However, as well as withdrawing €200 for the legal matter, the solicitor is also alleged to have taken out an extra €400 which he kept for himself.

The matter was only reported to gardai in January of this year and an investigation into the fraud allegation was launched at the Bridewell Garda Station.

Inquiries

It is believed the victim of the alleged theft didn't realise the additional money was taken for some time. Following inquiries by gardai the solicitor met with detectives last week and was quizzed in relation to the allegations.

During the course of the interview the client's allegations were put to him and a decision was then made to charge him.

He is now expected to appear before the Dublin District Court on a date next month. The solicitor, who is aged in his 40s, is due to face charges relating to theft as well as perverting the course of justice. After being charged in the garda station he was released on bail.

"These matters were taken seriously once they were reported to gardai and the individual met officers by appointment," a senior source said.

Over recent years the solicitor has commanded hundreds of thousands of euro annually and his legal firm is also a high earner in the free legal aid arena.

Herald