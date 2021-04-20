Three arrested in connection with Regency Hotel shooting 

Three men are due in court this evening in connection with the fatal shooting of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin five years ago.

The three men, two aged 60 and one aged 50, were arrested today by gardaí in Ballymun who have been investigating the incident that occurred in the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

A garda spokesperson said the men have been arrested on foot of warrants issued by the Special Criminal Court pursuant to Section 47 of the Offence Against the State Act 1939/1998.

The two men are due to appear before the Special Criminal Court today at 7.30pm.

More to follow...

