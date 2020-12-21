Three suspected rogue traders arrested in Cork after elderly woman pays over €5k for dodgy roof job

Anglesea Street Community Policing Gardaí, Sergeant Michael O Connell and Garda Marie O Neill on patrol calling in on elderly residents. Photo: An Garda Síochana

Three suspected rogue traders have been arrested in Cork city after an elderly woman paid €5,450 for them to clean her driveway and fix her roof.

The three men, all in their 20s, were arrested this morning. The woman, in her 70s, reported the incident that occurred on August 24 to gardaí on September 4.

The men agreed to clean the woman's driveway for €900 and then stated that the roof needed to be fixed along with other jobs and made her feel pressured into paying over €5450.

When she had no cash left, she was even asked to go to the bank to withdraw more money.

After she inspected the work that was carried out, there was paint damage to her driveway and house, as well as damage caused to her patio slabs.

The three men are currently detained at Togher and Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Expand Close Leaflets by gardaí as part of the Cork operation targeting rogue traders. Photo: An Garda Síochana / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leaflets by gardaí as part of the Cork operation targeting rogue traders. Photo: An Garda Síochana

These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation targeting suspected rogue traders in Cork city.

In August of this year two detective gardaí were appointed to assist this operation, allowing for both surveillance and high visibility patrols to be carried out.

Crime Prevention Officer for Cork city, Sergeant Brian McSweeney said: “One of the best crime prevention tools we have is good neighbours.

"If you have elderly or vulnerable neighbours and see or hear about bogus traders operating in your area, let them and ourselves know so we can put out additional patrols.

“If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are,tell them you are not interested and call the Gardaí immediately.

"Genuine trade’s people won’t be offended by any queries that you or Gardaí may make.”





Online Editors