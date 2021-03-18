Three people tied up during home burglary in Clare

Three people were tied up in their own home during a burglary in Co Clare earlier this week.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information in relation to the aggravated burglary that took place at a house in Drumullen, Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge, on Sunday, March 14.

At around 4.30pm, three men armed with what is believed to be a knife and an iron bar, entered the house and tied up three of the occupants.

One occupant of the house was assaulted during the incident. As well as that, a number of personal items were taken from the property.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was in the area of Drumullen, Kilmurry, between 4.00pm and 5.15pm on March 14, to contact them.

Any road users who were in the area at this time and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Any person who may have observed any unusual activity in the area is also asked to contact Gardaí in Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Irish Independent