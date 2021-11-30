Three notorious crime brothers arrested as gardaí investigate burglary and robbery crimewave

Three notorious criminal brothers and one of their close associates remain in garda custody tonight after their arrests yesterday by gardaí investigating a “crimewave” that involved at least six armed robberies and burglaries this month.

Last week, Independent.ie revealed that the net was closing in on the violent gang after they carried out three armed robberies in 13 days in Co Kildare.

But since then they have been involved in a further three serious crimes before they were arrested by Newbridge gardaí yesterday in the course of two separate arrest operations.

Two suspected gang members, including one of the brothers aged 32 and his 40-year-old associate who is based in the Naas area, were arrested as they sat in a car in a laneway close to where an unoccupied house was being raided in Newbridge by the other two gang members.

Gardaí had been made aware of the attempted burglary at the Newbridge home but the suspects who were in the house managed to flee before officers arrived.

However shortly after this, gardaí found two of their associates sitting in a red VW Polo car which is suspected of being the getaway car for the burglary and arrested the two men.

Gardaí then set up a surveillance operation on a property in Newbridge which they believe has been used by the gang in recent times and, at around 6.30pm yesterday, two brothers aged 28 and 24 were arrested when they arrived at the location.

They are suspected of being the two men who fled “empty-handed” from the house in the earlier burglary in the town.

Detailed garda investigations has led to the suspicion that the gang were involved in two other crimes in the past week in which the red Polo which was seized yesterday was allegedly used.

This includes the robbery of a pharmacy in the Curragh area last Thursday in which cash and razor blades were stolen.

Then on Saturday it is suspected the same gang entered a convenience store in Newbridge and threatened staff before fleeing the store with alcohol.

At least two of the four-man gang are on bail for similar offences and they have been long term targets for gardaí.

Two of the brothers previously received lengthy jail sentences for their involvement in a spate of burglaries and they have well over 100 previous convictions between them.

One of the brothers is also the chief suspect for a terrifying incident which occurred in May 2019, when a community garda was injured after a car was driven at him in Newbridge.

“This crew have been out-of-control for a long time and it is a great result that they have been caught,” a senior source said.

“There has been no doubt that they have been on a violent crimewave in recent weeks and this was only going to get worse coming up to Christmas if they had not been arrested.

“This is not the first time that they have been involved in a crimewave in Leinster, their drug use makes them very reckless and dangerous,” the source added.

CCTV footage and forensic sampling will now play a huge part in the garda investigation.

Last week we revealed that the gang were the chief suspects for the armed robbery of a convenience store in Rathangan, Co Kildare, on the evening of Saturday, November 20 last.

On that occasion a lone male entered the shop and threatened staff with a screwdriver before escaping with a three-figure cash sum.

The suspect had arrived and fled the scene in a blue VW Polo car and officers are investigating if that was the same vehicle that the gang had stolen during the robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Newbridge on the night of November 19.

The delivery driver had been lured to an address in the Co Kildare town when he was confronted by three men at least one of whom was armed with a knife.

He was assaulted by the thugs who stole his mobile phone, a small amount of cash and the car. This stolen car has not yet been recovered.

The delivery driver managed to run away from the criminals and went straight to the local garda station where he informed officers about what had happened.

Garda investigations have established that the same gang may be responsible for the violent robbery of a taxi driver aged in his 50s who two took three men from Naas to Newbridge on the evening of Sunday, November 7, before he was robbed of cash at St Dominic's Park in Newbridge.



