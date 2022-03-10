Three men suspected of aggravated burglary on Tom Niland (73) to be charged in court later tonight

Three men suspected of the aggravated burglary on pensioner, Tom Niland (73) are expected to be charged in court later tonight.

They are aged in their 20s, 30s and 50s are expected to be charged with aggravated burglary and gardaí are expected to object to bail.

Independent.ie can confirm that two of the suspects are from the Ballina area of Co Mayo and the other suspect is from Foxford in Co Mayo.

Mr Niland remains in a critical condition and on life support at Sligo University Hospital.

Three masked men forced their way into Mr Niland’s home at Doonflynn on the N59, Skreen, at approximately 7pm on January 18 and viciously assaulted him.

Mr Niland was left with serious head and upper body injuries.

“Serious violence like this would not be their moduds operandi but they are known for burglary offences, intimidation and drugs offences. They are into a bit of everything in a criminal sense,” a source said.

“They are closely connected to each other and these arrests happened after many weeks of collaboration with Sligo gardai who are leading this investigation with their colleagues in Mayo,” the source added.

Within just days of the savage incident, specialist detectives had ruled out involvement of the more prolific burglary gangs that have been operating out of the capital and have been using the motorway network to cause terror in rural communities.

“From an early stage it was clear that this was the work of a local crew. But it took it a lot of investigations before these arrests could be made,” a source explained.

Tom’s cousin Michael Walsh said he was “thrilled” to hear there have been arrests.

“I’m outside the ICU now and I told Tom the news and I hope it might give him a boost.

“I was hoping he might even open his eyes a bit or it might wake him up a bit, but there is still no difference in him.

“He’s unconscious on a ventilator. He’s just lying there, same as he always was.

“The nurses are working on him constantly, they’re wonderful.

“They are doing their best for him, but it’s very hard to know what the future holds for him.

“They did a tracheotomy on him that’s the only change we have seen.

“He is unresponsive. They are supposed to be bringing him to Galway for a neurological test on his brainstem. We haven’t seen any change good or bad though.

“But we are thrilled to hear this news; it’s a great thing.

“They guards have been brilliant to us and they did tell us they were determined and we were left in no doubt they were going to throw everything at it.

“And we saw that the way they carried out all the searches and combed the mountains and the lakes.

“They have done so much behind the scenes too.

“We are very grateful to them for all they done for Tom.

“It’s still all about Tom at the same time, and I don’t know if he will ever come out of this. But this (arrest) is certainly a bonus.

“No matter what the guards achieve legally it’s hard to say if there is such a thing as justice. Tom is suffering. He may never come out of this. They haven’t killed him but they have taken his life.”