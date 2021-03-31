Three men arrested in probe into cash-in-transit robbery where bird seed was stolen instead of cash

The thieves beleived they were stealing cash but made a getaway with a bag of bird seed.

Three men are being questioned about being members of a criminal organisation in relation to a bizarre crime in which two bungling criminals were left with no money after all they got from a well-planned cash-in-transit robbery was a bag of bird seed.

The peculiar incident unfolded in Annacotty, Co Limerick, on the afternoon of January 15 last when one of the masked thugs brutally assaulted a security employee with an implement, threatened him and grabbed a large bag from the worker.

The raiders escaped in a car which was later found burnt out, but it then emerged that the bag contained no cash and was full of bird seed.

“The security employee had bought the bag of bird seed in a local discount store just before this raid happened,” a senior source said.

“There can be no doubt that the raiders must have thought it was a bag of cash but there was no money in it at all.

“All the indications are that this was a very well planned robbery and that the raiders had the cash van under surveillance and a detailed plan to burn out the car after the robbery but their efforts have come to nothing,” the source added.

The botched raid has been the subject of a major investigation by gardai based at Henry Street Garda Station who have trawled through CCTV from the locality and made a public appeal for information.

This led to the arrests this morning of the three suspects.

Detective Gardaí from Henry Street have arrested three men in relation to a robbery and assault incident that took place at a retail premises in Annacotty, Co. Limerick on January 15, 2021,” a garda spokesman said in a statement.

“During the incident a cash-in-transit employee was assault and threatened to hand over a bag he was carrying, which he did.

“An arrest operation took place in Co. Limerick today, March 31 and three men, two in their 40s and one in his 30s, were arrested.

“They are currently detained at Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007,” he added.





