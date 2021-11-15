Three men arrested following armed robbery of convenience store

Gardaí have arrested three men following an armed robbery in Ferbane, Co Offaly, this morning.

The three men were aged 19, 20 and 26 years old.

At approximately 6.40am, three men entered a convenience store in Ferbane armed with a number of weapons and forced the two female staff members to hand over a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash.

The men left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle. Neither staff member required medical attention after the incident.

In follow-up searches today, all three men were arrested in Galway and are all currently detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in garda stations across the midlands of the country.

Investigations are ongoing.