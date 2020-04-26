Three men arrested as gardaí seize €2.5m worth of cocaine

Gardaí seized €2.5m worth of cocaine in the Blakes Cross area of Dublin

Three men have been arrested after gardaí seized €2.5m worth of cocaine in Dublin.

As part of an intelligence led operation targeting organised criminality, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) stopped and searched three vehicles in the Blakes Cross area of Co Dublin yesterday afternoon.

During the searches, a substance believed to be cocaine with an estimated street value of €2.5m was found by GNDOCB.

The drugs were seized and three men, aged 44, 48 and 59, were arrested at the scene.

The men are currently detained, pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at two Dublin Garda stations.

Speaking today Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, who is head of Bureau at GNDOCB, said: "The Garda Síochána is committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities.

"This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine is significant in disrupting this supply and enabling us to keep people safe."

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Special Crime Operations within the Garda Síochána, added: "We continue to pursue those who engage in serious and organised crime with a view to dismantling the organised crime groups they are associated with.

"This seizure of what is believed to be cocaine and the subsequent arrest of three suspects will assist in achieving that objective."

