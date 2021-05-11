Three men arrested as gardaí seize €188,000 in operation targeting organised crime

The money was seized during the search of four properties in Dublin 1

Three men aged 36, 38 and 40 have been arrested by gardaí following the seizure of €188,000 in cash during search operations in Dublin 1.

The seizure came as a result of a search operation targeting four locations.

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation targeting people suspected of involvement in organised crime.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Special Crime Task Force and the Garda Dog Unit conducted the searches, which yielded cash to the value of €188,295.

The three men were arrested and are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Irishtown and Store Street Garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.



