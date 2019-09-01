Three men arrested after €1m heroin seizure

THREE men have been arrested after heroin worth an estimated €1 million was seized by gardai.

7kgs of heroin was seized by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the United Kingdom National Crime Agency during a number of raids in Dublin and Meath this morning.

The men, aged in their 40s and 50s, are being detained at Dublin garda stations.

Gardai said that investigations are ongoing nationally and internationally.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said: "This substantial seizure of heroin will help keep our communities and people safe and will impact significantly on organised crime groups involved in the international drugs trade."

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations added that gardai are determined to tackle drug trade.

"This seizure of a large amount of heroin is the result of an intelligence led investigation.

"This demonstrates the increased capabilities of the Garda Síochána, when working with our international partners, to keep people safe and to target those who would attack our communities with drugs," he said.

Online Editors