Three men arrested (20s) as drugs and motorised vehicles seized in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested three men (20s) following a raid at a property in Dublin city centre, where drugs and a number of motorised vehicles were seized.

At approximately 3.30pm this afternoon gardaí attached to the Community Policing Unit in Store Street Garda Station, with assistance from the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Central Divisional Drugs Unit, carried out the search at a property in Dublin 1.

Gardaí said the search was conducted as part of a planned operation which "targets the sale and supply of drugs", as well as anti-social behaviour in the Dublin 1 area.

"During the course of the search Gardaí seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of €652,000, cannabis resin with an estimated value of €25,000 and cocaine with an estimated value of €4,000," a garda spokesperson said.

"The combined estimated value of drugs seized is €681,000. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

"Gardaí also seized 12 scrambler motorcycles, three electric scooters and two speed boats during the search operation."

Three men, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said search was part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, and investigations are ongoing.