Three men and woman in late teens arrested as drugs and weapons seized in Clonmel

Gardaí and members of the Defence Forces at the scene of one of the seizures. Photo: Garda Info.

Four people have been arrested after Gardaí seized drugs worth €18,000, guns and other weapons during an operation in Clonmel today.

Two men in their 30s, a male in his 20s and a woman in her late teens are currently detained in connection with the seizures across ten houses in Clonmel.

During the course of the operation Gardaí seized €18,000 of suspected cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines.

Gardaí also seized two suspected imitation firearms and an assortment of weapons such as slash hooks.

The operation - targeting suspected organised crime and the illegal sale and supply of controlled drugs - took place at 7am this morning and involved multiple units of Gardaí and members of the Defence Forces.

One man (30’s) is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act while two other men (20’s & 30’s) are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

All three are detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

A woman is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Cahir Garda Station.





Online Editors