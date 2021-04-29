Three men and woman in late teens arrested as drugs and weapons seized in Clonmel

Four people have been arrested after Gardaí seized drugs worth €18,000, guns and other weapons during an operation in Clonmel today.
Two men in their 30s, a male in his 20s and a woman in her late teens are currently detained in connection with the seizures across ten houses in Clonmel.
During the course of the operation Gardaí seized €18,000 of suspected cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines.
Gardaí also seized two suspected imitation firearms and an assortment of weapons such as slash hooks.
The operation - targeting suspected organised crime and the illegal sale and supply of controlled drugs - took place at 7am this morning and involved multiple units of Gardaí and members of the Defence Forces.
One man (30’s) is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act while two other men (20’s & 30’s) are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
All three are detained at Clonmel Garda Station.
A woman is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Cahir Garda Station.
