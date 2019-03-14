THREE Irishmen have been arrested after allegedly targeting pensioners in Australia in a roof scamming operation.

Three Irishmen arrested in Australia over alleged roof scam operation

The men, who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from elderly people after promising to carry out repair work, were arrested while trying to leave the country.

An Irishman, 20, was arrested by Australian Federal Police at Sydney Airport on March 7 when he was due to board a UK-bound plane.

He was taken into New South Wales custody and police found large amounts of cash and jewellery in his luggage.

He was charged with 'aggravated break and enter' and denied police bail.

A second Irishman (22) was arrested on Saturday evening at Sydney airport as he prepared to fly to Qatar.

Large amounts of money and jewellery were also found in his bags, he charged with fraud and deal in proceeds of crime; and refused police bail.

The two men appeared before Sutherland Local Court on Thursday for allegedly defrauding a 72-year-old man out of AUD$42,000 (€26,000) after offering to do roof repairs.

Their cases were adjourned until March 29.

A third Irishman (20) was arrested on Monday at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport as he tried to board a flight to Shanghai, China.

He has been extradited from Melbourne to Sydney and is due to appear before Sutherland Local Court on Thursday.

The hunt for a fourth alleged offender is continuing.

St George police are working with other commands and Victoria Police in relation to similar alleged fraud offences involving elderly victims.

Online Editors