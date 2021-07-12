Three criminals killed in horror crash are formally identified 

The three criminals who were killed in last week’s horror crash on the N7 have been formally identified from DNA which was voluntary provided by family members.

The identities were confirmed yesterday and the funerals of the men are expected to take place later this week.

The three Tallaght men who were known to gardaí and have links to a notorious burglary gang have been named as Graham Taylor (31) of KIltalown Park; Carl Freeman (26) of Rossfield Park and Dean Maguire (29) of Tree Park Drive.

All had numerous previous convictions and have served jail terms.

Post-mortems on their bodies were completed at Dublin City Morgue last Thursday.

The three men who were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry as it drove the wrong way down the N7 near Rathcoole at 11.40pm last Wednesday.

This resulted in the car bursting into flames when it collided head-on with the truck.

The truck driver, aged in his 40s, is understood to have suffered “very serious” injuries to his legs which gardai described as non-life threatening was treated at University Hospital Tallaght.

Just minutes before the horror collision, gardai had observed the BMW car that the three men were travelling in driving erratically in the Tallaght area.

The vehicle first came to garda attention after being spotted near the Cookstown Cottages area of Tallaght.

Gardaí became suspicious of the vehicle but when they signalled for the driver to stop, the car sped away.

A patrol vehicle gave chase and pursued the car along the Cheeverstown Road.

When the suspect car entered the N7 on the wrong-side of the dual carriageway, gardaí stopped pursuing the vehicle for safety reasons.

The BMW vehicle then crashed into a truck before bursting into flames.

Sources added that the driver of the vehicle was dressed as a pizza delivery driver and suspect this may have been a disguise to carry out burglaries or "scope out" properties undetected.

Suspected driver Carl Freeman had previous convictions for offences including dangerous driving, endangerment, burglary, assault, and unlawful taking of a car and a judge previously called him “a menace to society.”

His pal Dean Maguire (29) who had around 30 previous criminal convictions was last in the Irish prison system in December, 2019.

Senior sources said gardaí consider Graham Taylor (31) of Kiltalown Park in Tallaght to be the “most significant criminal” of the trio who were tragically killed in the horror crash.

Taylor was released from his latest jail sentence in April and was considered “an organiser” in a ruthless Tallaght based burglary gang who were involved in a nationwide crime spree.

With over 120 previous convictions, the majority for driving offences, Taylor was jailed for two and a half years in April, 2019, for gardaí­ on a high-speed car chase while he was serving a 40-year-driving ban.

He was convicted by a Dublin Circuit Criminal Court jury following a trial earlier this year of three counts of endangerment and three counts of dangerous driving in Tallaght on June 19, 2016.

And Taylor was aged only 18 when he was jailed for years for threatening a garda.