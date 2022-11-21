Three charged over €300,000 drugs seizure after hot press cannabis growhouse found in Dublin

Three men have been charged in connection to a €300,000 drugs seizure in west Dublin last Friday.

Five people were arrested on Friday, November 18, following a number of raids as part of Operation Tara in the Finglas South area.

Gardai searched an apartment where suspected cocaine worth an estimated €20,000 was seized along with a sum of controlled tablets and cash.

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s were arrested and taken to Finglas Garda Station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

During a follow-up raid in a separate apartment block in the same complex, gardaí discovered a cannabis grow-house in a downstairs bedroom and in an upstairs hot press.

Gardaí seized €300,000 of drugs & arrested five people during searches in Finglas South yesterday.



A sophisticated operation suspected of manufacturing cannabis jellies was also located. A large number of pre-packed cannabis jellies were seized. #KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/r0rt96LiRj — Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 19, 2022

Gardaí also uncovered a sophisticated operation suspected of manufacturing cannabis jellies including cooking equipment, jelly casts, food dyes and cannabis oils.

A large number of cannabis jellies which were pre-packed were also seized.

Three men (two in their 30s and one in his 50s) were arrested at the scene, taken to Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Stations and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí also seized suspected cocaine and cannabis during searches of communal areas of this apartment complex, along with a crypto-currency mining rig.

In total, €300,000 of suspected drugs (€100,000 cocaine and €200,000 cannabis) were seized along with €14,000 in cash. All of the drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The woman in her 30s arrested has since been charged and is due before Blanchardstown District Court on Friday, December 9, at 10:30am.

The man in his 20s has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The three men (two aged in their 30s and one in his 50s) are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning, Monday, November 21, 2022 at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.