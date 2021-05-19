Three burglary gang members arrested after quad bike chase

Three members of a suspected Dublin burglary gang are in garda custody today after a dramatic chase in which two of the criminals attempted to flee the scene on a stolen quad bike.

The drama broke-out at around 5.30am today when gardai and the owner of a restaurant in Virginia, Co Cavan, became aware that an attempted break-in was happening at the establishment.

When the officers and the businessman rushed to the scene they discovered a 41-year-old woman in a car near the restaurant and she was arrested at the scene.

Gardai suspect that she was working as a getaway driver for the burglary crew.

Meanwhile two men who are suspected of travelling from north Dublin to Co Cavan with her fled the scene.

It is understood that they stole a quad bike from a nearby property and a chase ensued on the N3 road in which attempts were made to ram the businessman’s car with the quad bike.

“It was a dangerous enough situation but eventually the suspects dumped the bike and took to the fields in different directions,” a senior source said.

A major garda search operation started and the duo were caught separately hiding in overgrowth in different fields and all they were all in custody by 8am.

The woman and one of the men are currently being detained in Bailieborough Garda Station in Co Cavan while the second male is being held at Carrickmacross station in Co Monaghan.

Sources say that gardai are trying to determine if they were involved in any other attempted burglaries in Co Cavan early this morning.

One of the arrested men is a 39-year-old from Ballymun who has well over 100 previous convictions for theft and burglary offences and is classified as a heroin addict.

The other male suspect is a 31-year-old from Dublin’s north inner city who previously served a two year jail sentence on charges of theft in relation to an incident that happened in a south city apartment complex.

The suspect who has battled heroin addiction has almost 100 previous convictions for offences including criminal damage, handling stolen property and burglary and has been heavily involved in bike theft in the capital.

The arrested woman was not previously known to gardai for involvement in serious crime.